GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Militants shoot at and injure a tourist couple in Anantnag: Police

Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady and her spouse from Rajastan in Anantnag’s Yannar area

Updated - May 18, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Police said that security forces have cordoned off the spot where terrorists fired at tourists in Anantnag. Representational  

Police said that security forces have cordoned off the spot where terrorists fired at tourists in Anantnag. Representational   | Photo Credit: PTI

A tourist couple were shot at and injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on May 18. The incident took place near a popular tourist destination of Pahalgam.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon and injured a lady and her spouse in Anantnag’s Yannar area. The police identified the injured as Farha and Tabrez from Jaipur. “The injured has been evacuated to hospital for treatment,” the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the spot where the attack took place.

The Lok Sabha elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is scheduled for May 25.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.