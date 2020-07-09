Morning Digest: Three NGOs linked to Congress under MHA scanner; Chinese troops move out of Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh, and more

India on Wednesday said former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistan Army court, had “clearly been coerced” into not appealing against his April 2017 conviction.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to probe the violation of various legal provisions by three NGOs — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Chinese troops have fully moved out of the Patrolling Point (PP) 15 of the Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh as part of the disengagement underway to reduce tensions on the border, a defence source said on Wednesday.

A special team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials from New Delhi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to investigate the deaths of traders P. Jayaraj, 58, and his son J. Benicks, 31, of Sattankulam, police sources said.

The trains are full of migrants returning to their workplaces in cities, but the Centre is still considering how to ensure that those without ration cards do not go hungry. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the five-month extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to give free grain and chana to 81 crore ration card holders.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister P. Thangamani tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8. Mr. Thangamani is the second Minister in the State to have contracted the infection after Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since June 18.

The suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, and beat in-charge K. K. Sharma were arrested on Wednesday on charges of allegedly providing a tip-off to wanted criminal Vikas Dubey about the police raid at his house on the intervening night of July 2-3 when eight policemen were shot dead in an ambush.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Department of Homeland Security and the federal immigration agency over new guidelines barring foreign students from remaining in America if their universities switched to online-only classes in the Fall.

Inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) slumped 95 % to a little more than ₹240 crore in June as investors pulled out from large and multi-cap funds due to profit booking.

After a 116-day absence, international cricket returned in familiar fashion on Wednesday as rain delayed the first Test between England and West Indies before the host lost Dom Sibley for 0 and then reached 35 for one as bad light brought an early tea.