Chinese troops move out of PP15 area in Eastern Ladakh

Chinese troops have fully moved out of the Patrolling Point 15 area in Eastern Ladakh as part of the disengagement underway to reduce tensions on the border, a defence source said on Wednesday.
“At PP15 they have fully gone back. At PP17 the pullback is underway. It is expected to be over by day after,” the source stated.
At Finger 4 at Pangong Tso, some more people and vehicles have gone back, the source stated. It is yet to be verified how much pull back has been done.
As reported by The Hindu, the disengagement and pullback at PP14 in Galwan valley has already been completed earlier and verified.
On the buffer zone that is being created, the source stated that it is a buffer zone as being described but it was decided only to avoid any clashes during the disengagement like the clash on June 15 at Galwan.
“Given the incident last time during disengagement, it was decided during the Corps Commanders talks that in the intervening period there should be no one in between,” the source said, adding it was not a buffer zone and is purely temporary.
