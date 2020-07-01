Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from MIOT International.
The Minister had visited the hospital late on June 18. Hospital sources said that he underwent a CT scan, prior to which he had undergone a test for the infection. He chose to wait for the COVID-19 test results in the hospital. Sources said that he had not been admitted to the hospital.
A day later, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Kumar Pokhriyal had tweeted that he wished Mr. Anbalagan speedy recovery from the infection.
The hospital’s release on Tuesday, signed by managing director Prithvi Mohandas, said that Mr. Anbalagan had initially shown no symptoms and his CT scan was normal. But as a precautionary measure, he was kept under observation.
“Subsequently, his second sample tested positive for COVID-19. He developed mild cough yesterday and he is being treated for the same. He is very stable and his vital parameters are normal,” the statement added.
