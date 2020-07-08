Custodial deaths: CBI special team from New Delhi heading to Thoothukudi, two FIRs registered

A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, is heading for Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district to commence investigation into the sensational incident relating to the deaths of P. Jayaraj, 58, and his son J. Benicks, 31. The central agency has booked two cases on the alleged offences of illegal detention, murder and destruction of evidence.

A day after the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel Grievances and Pensions, communicated to the Tamil Nadu government that the jurisdiction of CBI had been extended to the whole State to investigate the deaths of the father-son duo, CBI’s Special Crime Unit-II, New Delhi, registered the cases on the allegations of custodial death of the two traders in Thoothukudi district.

A CBI spokesperson said the cases were registered on the request of the Tamil Nadu government and subsequent notification issued by the Centre. After taking over the cases two cases registered by the Kovilpatti (East) police station, a special team of the the Special Crime Unit was heading to Tamil Nadu.

While the Kovilpatti East police registered cases under Section 176 (A) (1) (death in custody) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Crime Branch CID of the State police that took over investigation on the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court altered the case to Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the CBI’s First Information Reports (FIRs) were booked under the provision of Section 176 (A)(1) of the CrPC and included illegal detention, murder and destruction of evidence as alleged offences. The investigation would be under the direct supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Shukla, police sources said.