Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from PMNRF during UPA regime, says BJP chief Nadda

A day after the BJP accused the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) of accepting funds from the Chinese embassy in Delhi and advocating for a Free Trade Agreement with China, party president J.P. Nadda on Saturday further accused the RGF of receiving funds from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The PMNRF receives money from citizens and organisations to be deployed as relief to those affected by natural and man-made disasters and is handled by the Prime Minster’s Office. The RGF, with members of the Gandhi family on the board, has in its annual reports for 2005-2006 and 2007-08 shown that the PMNRF donated funds to it.

“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” Mr. Nadda tweeted, putting out screenshots of the page in the annual reports.

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India,” he said.

“One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!” he added.

The BJP had in 2016 also pointed out that the RGF had received funds from controversial preacher Zakir Naik.