Manipur violence live news | Four accused sent to 11-day police custody; another suspect’s house torched

Eminent personalities of Manipur have denounced the naked parading of two women in Manipur, which has created outrage in the nation after the video on it went viral on social media.
The personalities - ranging from a film maker, musician, academician to an entrepreneur - have termed the incident as “barbaric, shameful and against the human race” and demanded “strictest” punishment for the culprits.
“It is an utterly barbaric and shameful incident against the human race. There is no word to express the shock of it,” National Award winning filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar told PTI.
