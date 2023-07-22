HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Manipur violence live news | Four accused sent to 11-day police custody; another suspect’s house torched

A 26-second video that surfaced on July 19 showed the two women stripped naked, groped by a violent mob and taken towards a paddy field on May 4, sparking nationwide outrage.

July 22, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Women shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against ongoing violence in Manipur, in Imphal on July 21, 2023.

Women shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against ongoing violence in Manipur, in Imphal on July 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

As the chorus of protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur grew louder, the four arrested men were remanded in 11-day police custody on July 21 while the house of another suspect was set on fire by angry locals in the second such incident in connection with the case.

Also read | Social media platforms told to censor posts on Manipur video

Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament were paralysed for the second consecutive day over the issue of the ethnic violence in Manipur even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha the government was ready for a discussion on the matter. Opposition members demanded that PM Narendra Modi make a statement followed by a debate.

As the Manipur police launched a massive manhunt to nab all the culprits, an FIR filed in the sexual assault case on June 21 detailed how an armed mob, nearly a thousand strong, had attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and allegedly torched, looted houses, killed and raped wantonly before abducting the two tribal women.

Also read | SC ‘deeply disturbed’ by Manipur video, orders Centre, State govt. to act

A 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday and went viral showed the two women stripped naked, groped by a violent mob and taken towards a paddy field on May 4, a day after violence erupted in the northeastern State, sparking a nationwide outrage.

  • July 22, 2023 10:38
    ‘Barbaric, shameful’, say Manipur personalities on sexual violence video

    Eminent personalities of Manipur have denounced the naked parading of two women in Manipur, which has created outrage in the nation after the video on it went viral on social media.

    The personalities - ranging from a film maker, musician, academician to an entrepreneur - have termed the incident as “barbaric, shameful and against the human race” and demanded “strictest” punishment for the culprits.

    “It is an utterly barbaric and shameful incident against the human race. There is no word to express the shock of it,” National Award winning filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar told PTI.

  • July 22, 2023 10:26
    Social media platforms told to censor posts on Manipur video

    The Central government has ordered social media platforms to censor all posts featuring the viral clip of two Manipur women paraded naked and sexually abused in Manipur.

    The sweep of the orders was wide, with immediate compliance from Twitter, Google, and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram; the posts deleted include discussions that featured blacked out or blurred screenshots of the clip where it was not possible to identify the victim.

    Read more...
  • July 22, 2023 10:18
    DCW chief writes to Manipur DGP for visit to state racked by ethnic violence

    Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on July 21 wrote to DGP Manipur on her plans to visit the strife-torn State in the wake of surfacing of a video that showed two women being paraded naked by members of a rival tribe.

    In her letter to Manipur DGP, she said she plans to visit the State on July 23 to assess the situation there and submit a fact-finding report.

    Ms. Maliwal had on Thursday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, urging him to take steps in the matter.

  • July 22, 2023 10:11
    More cases of women being assaulted surface in Manipur

    Two days after three women were disrobed and paraded naked, one of whom was raped, in Manipur’s Thoubal district, a 45-year-old woman was stripped and set ablaze in Imphal East on May 6. A photo of the charred body of the woman has now surfaced on social media.

    The incidents are among a series of crimes committed against women since ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3. After the video of the Thoubal incident went viral this week, despite an Internet ban that has been imposed in the State, four accused were arrested.

    Read more here...
  • July 22, 2023 10:08
    Govt not serious about debate on Manipur in Parliament: Congress

    The Congress on July 21 accused the government of not being serious on having a debate on the situation in Manipur and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu exercise her powers to dismiss the State government.

    Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the government wants to merely do a formality of holding a short duration debate on Manipur with restrictions of time while the Opposition demanded a debate without any time limit so that everyone could express themselves.

    “Who is running away from a discussion. They want to make it a formality. I challenge the government, if they are serious, they should start a debate on Monday morning itself. The debate should carry on indefinitely till all parties express their views, including the treasury benches. We want the prime minister to give his statement on Manipur in Parliament,” he said. - PTI

  • July 22, 2023 09:59
    Four accused in Manipur video case sent to 11-day police custody

    As the chorus of protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur grew louder, the four arrested men were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday while the house of another suspect was set on fire by angry locals in the second such incident in connection with the case.

  • July 22, 2023 09:58
    TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur violence

    TMC MP Derek O’Brien has alleged that the BJP was stalling Parliament proceedings and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the debate on the Manipur issue either in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha.

    “It is the BJP that is stalling #Parliament. Let’s start the discussion on Manipur on Monday morning at 11 am sharp. Let the PM decide where he wishes to OPEN THE DISCUSSION. His choice. Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Of course we will then all participate,” Mr. O’Brien, the TMC’s parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, tweeted.

Related Topics

Manipur / Caste violence / sexual assault & rape / sexual harassment / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.