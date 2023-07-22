Manipur violence live news | Four accused sent to 11-day police custody; another suspect’s house torched

A 26-second video that surfaced on July 19 showed the two women stripped naked, groped by a violent mob and taken towards a paddy field on May 4, sparking nationwide outrage.

July 22, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

As the chorus of protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur grew louder, the four arrested men were remanded in 11-day police custody on July 21 while the house of another suspect was set on fire by angry locals in the second such incident in connection with the case.

Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament were paralysed for the second consecutive day over the issue of the ethnic violence in Manipur even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha the government was ready for a discussion on the matter. Opposition members demanded that PM Narendra Modi make a statement followed by a debate.

As the Manipur police launched a massive manhunt to nab all the culprits, an FIR filed in the sexual assault case on June 21 detailed how an armed mob, nearly a thousand strong, had attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and allegedly torched, looted houses, killed and raped wantonly before abducting the two tribal women.

