Manipur sexual assault | National Federation of Indian Women stage demonstration in Chennai, condemning BJP government

July 22, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Federation of Indian Women’s (NFIW) general secretary, Annie Raja, on Saturday, led a demonstration with the participation of members of other frontal organisations of the Communist Party of India (CPI), condemning the BJP-led Central government and and the State government in Manipur, for allowing the situation to escalate in the violence-hit Northeastern state, and for the brutality perpetrated on the women in Manipur.

Staging a demonstration near the Panagal Building, Saidapet, the protesters indulged in sloganeering against the BJP- led governments at the Centre and in Manipur. They also used black ribbons on the mouth as a mark of their protest.

The protesters said they were outraged at the brutality and the brazenness of the perpetrators of the crimes against women in Manipur. It was very disturbing that mobile phone-recorded videos had surfaced on social media, where a group of men have been seen parading two women naked on the streets, they said.

Ms. Annie said, “It is very shocking that these videos were not only recorded, but also posted on digital platforms revealing the identity of these women.... The Central government, particularly the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain to the people of the country why he remains silent. He should speak about what led to these crimes. He did not speak out at all about the Manipur violence [for many days]. He is angry [now] because the entire world has seen the cruelty that has taken place in Manipur.... and not because of the crime perpetrated against those women. “

Stating that Prime Minister Modi has no respect for the Parliamentary system, Ms. Annie said, “The Prime Minister refuses to speak about or participate in a debate in Parliament, on the Manipur violence. Since 2014, we have seen that he has no respect for the Parliament or Parliamentary proceedings or Opposition. His party says he will speak when he wants: that shows the arrogance of the majoritarian government.”

Ms. Annie also said the chairperson of the National Commission for Women had no moral right to remain in her post since she had failed to take appropriate action with regard to the violence against women in Manipur.