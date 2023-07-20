Manipur sexual assault | Modi breaks silence, assures stringent punishment for guilty with “full might of law”

July 20, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20 broke his silence on the situation in Manipur expressing “anguish and anger” after a video of two women in the State being stripped and paraded naked went viral, he vowed that the guilty would not be spared and that the law will act with its “full might”. “What has happened in Manipur cannot be forgiven,” he said.

He was making his customary remarks at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, with the opposition grouping INDIA having already resolved to demand a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the situation in the State that has seen violent sectarian clashes since early May.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

“My heart is filled with anger and anguish. The incident in Manipur, is a matter of shame to any civilized society. Those who have committed this crime will be punished, but this incident has made 140 crore Indians hang their heads in shame,” he said standing before the portico of Parliament. He was flanked by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, his junior Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Manipur violence LIVE updates

“I appeal to all Chief Ministers, whether Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, that they strengthen all law enforcement for the protection of women. In any corner of this country, under any party’s government in any state, law and order is prioritized, and so is the honour and safety of women. I assure the people that those who have perpetrated this crime will be punished and those who do such violence to our Manipuri daughters will never be forgiven,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The reference to Rajasthan and Chattisgarh are significant as the BJP, in the opposition in those States, has been raising issues related to crimes against women in these states. Both states are to go to polls at the end of the year.

The viral video of two women being stripped and paraded naked, was condemned across the board by opposition parties, and this session was to attempt to pin down the central government on the issue and accountability with regards to the situation in Manipur. Many opposition MPs in both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had already given notice for moving an adjournment motion on Manipur and had specifically demanded a statement from Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks, probably his first addressing the situation in Manipur, attests to the heinous nature of the video. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who till now had escaped sacking may now find the going tough.