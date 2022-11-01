Top news developments in Karnataka on November 1, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Vidhana Soudha was illuminated on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022, in Bengaluru on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava is being celebrated across the State today. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the State’s name changing from ‘Mysore’ to ‘Karnataka’ when Devaraj Urs was Chief Minister back in 1972. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the flag at 9 a.m. to mark the day and a slew of events are being held across the State to mark the special day. Several people who have contributed to various fields will be conferred Rajyotsava award in the evening.

2. Today the late actor Puneet Rajkumar will be conferred Karnataka Ratna award in the presence of film stars Rajnikanth and Junior NTR, besides writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishath has organised a lecture on the role of Parishath in the unification of Karnataka by historian Dr. H.S. Gopala Rao. The programme will be held on the Parishath premises on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet at 11 a.m.

4. Janata Dal Secular is launching Pancharatna Rathayatre today, ahead of Assembly elections next year. The launch event is at Mulbagal in Kolar district.

5. A running river is all legs, a film on the lives of three citizens of Bengaluru — a photo journalist, a sales girl and an elderly prisoner — is going to be screened today at 6 p.m. at Bangalore International Centre. Film-maker Babu Eshwar Prasad and sociologist Chandan Gowda will speak on the film.

From south Karnataka

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan to participate in the soil collection campaign at Talakadu in Mysuru district ahead of the unveiling of Kempegowda’s statue at KIAL

From coastal Karnataka

People are unhappy with the condition of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 between B C Road and Periyashanthi (Dharmasthala Cross) as the NHAI widens the busy road. Safety norms have been ignored, with no barricading of 2-km stretch in Kalladka where a flyover is coming up while NHAI has failed to provide a motorable carriageway all along the stretch.

From north Karnataka

1. Police are on alert in Belagavi as MES leaders plan ‘black day’ to demand merger of the border regions of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

2. With more road humps on Smart City roads in Hubballi as compared to other roads, residents of the city are demanding a uniform policy.