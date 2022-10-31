12-year-old boy dies while rehearsing for play to be staged on Karnataka Rajyotsava day

The Hindu Bureau October 31, 2022 14:42 IST

The boy, Sanjay Gowda, is a class 7 student of S.L.V. School in Chitradurga. He had been given the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the play to be staged in his school on November 1

: A 12-year-old boy died in Chitradurga due to an accident while rehearsing for a play to be staged on Karnataka Rajyotsava day November 1. The boy, Sanjay Gowda, is a class 7 student of S.L.V. School. He had been given the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the play to be staged in his school on November 1. On Saturday October 29 night, he was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh at home at the time of the accident, police have said. The boy was alone at home when he was reportedly rehearsing the execution scene. Chitradurga Extension police have registered a case.



