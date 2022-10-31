From today, metro passengers can buy QR tickets on WhatsApp and Namma Metro app

The BMRCL claims it is the first global transit space to provide WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing system

With effect from November 1 , Karnataka Rajyostava, metro passengers will be able to travel in Namma Metro using their WhatsApp.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has claimed that it is the first global transit space providing WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing system. In addition to this, Namma Metro is also launching the Namma Metro mobile app-based QR ticketing system.

The features of the WhatsApp chatbot include option of conversing in Kannada and English, purchasing QR tickets, recharging metro cards, journey planners that include locating the nearest metro station, train departure timings at different stations, fare information and others. Passengers will also be able to give their feedback.

To use the Namma Metro app, the passengers can download the same from Google Playstore and have to register to purchase the QR tickets.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said: “To provide more comfort in travel, we are launching the Namma Metro mobile app and WhatsApp-based QR ticket systems. The app is already being used by passengers to plan their trips and QR ticket option will be made available from November 1. We have tied up with WhatsApp to provide QR ticket purchase option. There is no additional charge applicable for purchase of tickets on these two platforms.”.

A BMRCL release said commuters can purchase the QR ticket on the app or WhatsApp by specifying the station of entry and destination station on the day of the journey.

The single-journey QR ticket must be flashed at the QR readers of the automatic fare gates at both entry and exit stations. The validity of the ticket is till the end of the revenue service of the day.

If the passenger is not undertaking the journey, he or she may cancel the ticket on the same day upon which the amount will be refunded.

The QR tickets are being offered at 5% discount over the token fare.

Infobox

Purchasing QR ticket on WhatsApp

A passenger can purchase a ticket after saving the BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot number 8105556677

After starting the interaction with the bot by sending a ‘Hi’ message, the passenger will get an option for QR tickets.

After tapping on the ‘Buy ticket’, one has to enter the boarding station by typing the name or via the search.

After selecting the ‘search from the list’, one must select the preferred route, choose the boarding station, and the destination.

Tap on ‘proceed’ to confirm ticket details and then use WhatsApp pay. Click on review and pay to proceed with UPI on WhatsApp.

After completing the transaction, a QR ticket will appear on the screen. Scan the QR ticket at entry and exit gates of the metro stations.