Will celebrate 67th Rajyotsava in a meaningful way, says Karnataka CM

In the runup to Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1, the State Government organised a programme in which people gathered in large numbers to sing Kannada songs, on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The State Government will celebrate the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1 in a most meaningful way, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing a media conference in connection with the Rajyotsava, presentation of Karnataka Ratna award and Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on October 31, he said Kannada Rajyotsava must be celebrated across the State and also in schools, institutions, associations and government offices, and the Kannada flag must be hoisted.

Karnataka Ratna award

The CM said the prestigious ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award will be presented posthumously to Dr. Puneet Rajkumar on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday November 1 at 4 p.m. Fans of the actor, who addressed him as ‘Appu’, and Kannadigas must witness the presentation of the award.

On the same day, the Karnataka Rajyotsava award will be presented to 67 personalities from various fields in recognition of their contribution, at Ravindra Kalakshethra.

Mr. Bommai said the Global Investors’ Meet will be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4 in which representatives of national and international companies are expected to participate. “Karnataka expects to attract around ₹5 lakh crore of investment at the event. Many businesspersons have expressed interest in investing in the State. Letters of assurance will be distributed tomorrow. For the next three days, there would be discussions on developments and challenges in the fields of renewable energy, semiconductor, aerospace and defense sectors, and progress in other fields.

“Experts from both India and abroad will participate in the deliberations. The programme over the next three days will be an indicator of economic activities over the next five years. Interested entrepreneurs and industrialists must register their names immediately. Entry to the meet is only through registration.”

On November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda Interanational Airport (KIA), flag off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train at Bengaluru railway station, and unveil a 108-foot-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near Bengaluru airport. This statue has been named as ‘Statue of Prosperity’, and lakhs of people are expected to participate in this function. The PM will address a public meeting after unveiling the statue.

Probe into death of inspector

He said the DG&IGP has been told to initiate a probe into the death of Inspector Nandish.