No safety measures at Kalladka during construction of four-lane flyover on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75

Widening of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 has created chaos in Kalladka Town of Bantwal taluk, which was worsened during heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has not ensured the project area is safely secured, particularly the 2-km flyover stretch at Kalladka town in Bantwal taluk, while executing the four-lane work of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi (Dharmasthala Cross) .

Flyover pillars are being raised and columns are being installed without barricading the work area even as vehicles move very close to the construction site. Steel reinforcement of a pillar under construction had collapsed in Kalladka in October second week raising concerns over the quality of construction. There was no injury to anyone as the reinforcement caved in horizontally within the work area, and did not fall onto the busy carriageway.

A retired senior engineer of the Public Works Department said the contractor should cover the work area from both the sides to ensure the safety of road users. At the same time, the work should not affect vehicular movement ensuring there is no hazard, dust or other inconveniences to road users, the engineer said.

During the monsoon, the residents of Kalladka had to endure slush and mud because of which there used to be frequent traffic jams on the busy NH 75. Though the situation improved post-monsoon, people have to bear with dust and unsafe road condition, said a resident of the town.