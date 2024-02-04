GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Recover funds from illegal mining as highlighted in H.K. Patil Sub-Committee report, Lahar Singh tells CM

February 04, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritise the recovery of funds from illegal mining, as highlighted in the H.K. Patil Sub-Committee report. 

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Lahar Singh questioned the delay in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s response to the H.K. Patil Sub-Committee’s findings, which estimated dues towards government from illegal mining at ₹1.43 lakh crore. He contended that the Congress government should utilise these funds for State development projects before pursuing any protests in New Delhi against the Centre. 

Mr. Singh reminded the Congress party and the Chief Minister about their commitment to recovering these dues, as promised 10 years ago in 2013. If these funds are recovered, government would have sufficient funds to implement its guarantee schemes, he maintained. 

“Recover these dues which you promised, and then I will urge BJP MLAs to join you to seek extra funds from the Centre,” Mr. Singh assured the Chief Minister. 

