Illegal mining case: HC questions conduct of State govt. in delaying CBI’s request to attach Janardhana Reddy’s properties 

January 10, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday questioned the conduct of the State government in sitting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for grant of approval to move the special court in Bengaluru for attaching certain additional properties belonging to former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy, who is the prime accused in an illegal mining case.

When the government in 2015 had already granted approval to attach his properties worth ₹65.05 crore, why had the government kept pending CBI’s present request, made on August 30, 2022, seeking approval for attaching additional properties worth ₹19.14 crore, the court questioned.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while granting two days for the State government to respond to CBI’s petition, in which the investigating agency has sought a direction to the State Chief Secretary to expeditiously consider the request for approval.

“The CBI took up investigation of Illegal mining scam on apex court’s directions and had filed charge sheet against Mr. Reddy, his companies and others for having caused loss of ₹198 crore to the State exchequer. The CBI’s earlier request for attachment of some properties was approved by the State government in 2015 and the present request for attachment was submitted based on further inquiry,” pointed P. Prasanna Kumar, CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor.

Further hearing has been adjourned till January 12.