Activist writes to CM stop illegal sand mining in Hosanagar, Sagar

November 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hosanagar taluk unit of Janasangrama Parishat has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop illegal extraction of sand in the bank of the river Sharavati, which flows through Hosanagar and Sagar taluks.

Girish Achar, an environmental activist and the taluk president of parishat, has written to the CM, alleging rampant illegal sand extraction in both taluks. He submitted the letter addressed to the CM to the Hosanagar tahsildar on Tuesday.

Mr. Achar, who has fought many legal battles to cancel allegedly illegal land grants in the district, stated that several people damaged the river bed to extract sand. This had been going on for many months, even after the issue was brought to the notice of senior officials. He alleged that many officers were also hand-in-glove with the perpetrators. Further, he said that those in the business hired people from north India for labour.

He wanted the CM to take action against the illegal activity and punish the officers allegedly supporting the perpetrators. He also stressed that the government could stop the loss being caused to the State’s exchequer.

