GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mineral-rich North India helped the South grow, says Pratap Simmha

Congress diverting public attention as guarantee schemes have eroded resources: MP

February 04, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pratap Simmha.

Pratap Simmha.

Pratap Simmha, Mysuru MP, said here on Sunday that the growth and industrialisation of South India and Bengaluru was facilitated by mineral-rich North Indian States and did not take place in isolation.

Speaking to presspersons, he said the concept of Freight Equalisation was adopted in the 1950s during Jawaharlal Nehru’s period which ensured that minerals available in one State was available throughout the country devoid of freight transportation cost which was borne by the Centre. This, he said, was adopted to disperse the industries and ensure growth across the country.

He said the growth of Bengaluru as an IT or tech hub was also owing to establishment of public sector units like HAL, BEL etc., by the Central Government which helped create an ecosystem for industrial development. Besides, South India was the preferred location for establishing such industries for security reasons as the country’s borders faced threat from both Pakistan and China.

In reply to a question Mr. Simmha said the Congress did not have funds for development as resources were being channelised to meet guarantee schemes.  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, having presented the Budget 14 times, was aware of it but was allowing the party to blame the Centre and diverting attention, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.