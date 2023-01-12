Illegal mining case: CBI failed to pursue for seven years approval granted in 2015 for attaching properties worth ₹65.05 crore, State govt. tells HC

January 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to pursue before the Special Court the approval granted way back in 2015 to seek attachment of properties worth over ₹65.05 crore belonging to the former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy in illegal mining case.

Additional Advocate-General Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for the State government, told the High Court that the CBI, which had not pursued the case for attachment of those properties for seven years, was now trying to pass the buck on the State government for not considering an application for four months to attach additional properties worth around ₹19.14 crore.

The CBI had shielded the accused for seven years as its application for attachment of properties made in 2015 was given a number before the Special Court only in March 2022, the State has alleged.

Approval granted

Meanwhile, the government told the court that on January 12 it granted approval to the CBI to file an application before the Special Court to seek attachment of additional properties of Mr. Reddy, his wife, and companies belonging to him and others.

These submissions were made during the hearing of a petition filed by the CBI, which had sought a direction to the State government to grant approval for seeking an order from the Special Court to attach additional properties worth ₹19.14 crore.

The CBI had said that State government had not acted on its August 30, 2022, request for approval while complaining that the accused were making “hectic efforts” to sell the properties.

After seven years

“For seven years your application was not even numbered? You have not pursued the matter at all… How can you justify seven years’ delay? ... Now you complain on the State government,“ Justice M. Nagaprasanna told the CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the High Court disposed of the CBI’s petition as the State government has granted approval for the process of attaching additional properties. However, the High Court said its earlier observations against the State government need to be expunged in view of the delay by the CBI to pursue earlier approval.

Also, the High Court directed the CBI to pursue the case before the Special Court and take it to a logical end, and not to wake up from slumber and pursue the matter after seven years.