Cabinet delegates powers to KMERC, line departments to utilise funds in four mining-affected districts

March 08, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet has decided to delegate powers to the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) and line departments for utilising ₹24,996.71 crore under the Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) in mining-affected districts, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy announced on Wednesday.

The funds were released for the KMERC to implement the project. The KMERC was formed as a special purpose vehicle in 2014.

The Supreme Court has appointed the former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as the oversight authority for the utilisation of ₹24,996.71 crore through the special purpose vehicle under the CEPMIZ. The fund would be utilised for implementing infrastructure projects in mining-affected areas of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga districts.

In the plan, a sum of ₹13,378.41 crore has been set aside for Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, ₹3,792.30 crore for Chitradurga and ₹2,554.05 crore for Tumakuru districts. As per the directions of the Supreme Court on March 21, 2018, the plan was submitted to the court to ameliorate and mitigate hardship experienced by the community in the mining-affected areas and to restore the ecology and environment in the districts.

Minor mineral policy

The Cabinet approved the new minor mineral policy for introducing uniform rules for quarry crushing, issue of licence, and fixation of royalty. The new policy would plug the leakage of revenue owing to illegal extraction of minor minerals, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The State was losing ₹18,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore in revenue due to illegal extraction of minor minerals, according to the Public Accounts Committee report tabled in the Legislative Assembly a few months ago. The new policy was formulated in compliance with the High Court of Karnataka ruling related to the matter, the Minister said.