PSI recruitment scam: Three arrested in Channarayapatna
Among the three persons arrested in the PSI recruitment scam are the president of Bekka gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk and a former president
The Criminal Investigation Department police probing the PSI recruitment examination scam have arrested three persons in Channarayapatna, Hassan district. They are Keshavamurthy, president of Bekka gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bekka, and his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination.
The CID police took them into custody in the last two days.
Venugopal is an engineering graduate who was working for the MGNREGA on a temporary basis in Arsikere taluk. He had applied for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in Karnataka. Chandrashekhar, who is a former president of Bekka gram panchayat, had taken the help of Keshavamurthy to get the job for his son.
Another person, who is active in politics, is said to have facilitated the deal. The police are trying to track down this influential person who is said to be close to prominent politicians in Hassan district.
