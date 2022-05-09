PSI recruitment scam Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: Three arrested in Channarayapatna

The first report of malpractice in the examination for recruitment of PSIs came from Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Criminal Investigation Department police probing the PSI recruitment examination scam have arrested three persons in Channarayapatna, Hassan district. They are Keshavamurthy, president of Bekka gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bekka, and his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination.

The CID police took them into custody in the last two days.

Venugopal is an engineering graduate who was working for the MGNREGA on a temporary basis in Arsikere taluk. He had applied for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in Karnataka. Chandrashekhar, who is a former president of Bekka gram panchayat, had taken the help of Keshavamurthy to get the job for his son.

Another person, who is active in politics, is said to have facilitated the deal. The police are trying to track down this influential person who is said to be close to prominent politicians in Hassan district.


