CID intimidating me: Priyank Kharge

Former Minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Friday alleged that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the behest of political bosses has been intimidating him and thereby trying to prevent him from holding press conferences against the Government.

The CID had served three notices to Mr. Kharge to provide information related to the PSI scam in the State.

In his reply to the DIG, CID, Bengaluru, Mr. Kharge has said: “I am of the firm opinion that it is a malafide process by your investigating agency, at the behest of your political bosses, to intimidate me and thereby prevent me from holding such press conferences in future against the current Government.”