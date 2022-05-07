PSI recruitment scam Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: 10 police personnel suspended in Kalaburagi

Ten police personnel were suspended for their failure to prevent the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the examination held at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) on October 3, 2021. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Ten police personnel, including two Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, were suspended from service on the charge of negligence.

Police Sub-Inspectors Shrishailamma and Najma Sultan, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Shashikumar and Lata, Head Constables Parubai, Jai Bhim, Sharanappa and Damodar, and Constables Pradeep and Rajashree were suspended on May 7.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar took the action for their failure in preventing the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the examination held at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) on October 3, 2021.

In another development, the Home Department’s suspension orders for Mallikarjun Sali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to Lingasugur sub-division in Raichur district, and Anand Metri, Circle Inspector of Police attached to Kalaburagi’s fingerprints division, were handed over to them on May 7.

As per sources in the police department, the Home Department had dispatched the orders to Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant who, in turn, sent them to Mr. Sali and Mr. Metri on May 7.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, had arrested Mr. Sali and Mr. Metri on May 5.


