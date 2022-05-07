PSI recruitment scam: Priyank Kharge hits back at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Responding to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who, on Friday, questioned the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge’s conduct of not appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the latter, on Saturday, said that the Police Department, which was known for its efficiency, became tainted under the leadership of the former.

In a Facebook post, the Congress MLA for Chittapur in Kalaburagi district said that the CID was not so weak to get the audio clip which was in the public domain and ascertain its authenticity but it was looking at the scam like a horse wearing a blindfold, just because of the Home Minister’s pressure.

In a media conference in Kalaburagi on April 23, Mr. Priyank Kharge released an audio clip of a purported telephonic conversation between a “successful candidate” in the PSI recruitment examination and a middleman who appeared to have struck the deal between the candidates and the appointing authorities.

The CID had subsequently served three notices on him asking him to present before it and submit the evidence he had in connection with the case. Mr. Priyank Kharge, however, replied to the notices.

“You appear to be panic stricken and trying to escape from your responsibility for the irregularities in the appointment of 545 PSIs for which the examination is over and that of 402 PSIs for which the examination is yet to be held. Truth is bitter and you are finding it very difficult to digest it. That is why you are trying to present yourself as a clean man by pointing your fingers at the Opposition,” Mr. Priyank Kharge said.

In response to Mr. Jnanendra’s statement that Congress leaders Mahantesh Patil and Rudragouda Patil were arrested in the case, the Congress leader said that he had, in his first press conference on the issue, clearly asked the Government to take stringent action against all the offenders in the case irrespective of their party affiliations.

“Instead of demeaning the office of the Home Minister, display your courage and take stringent action against the culprits and get rid of the label of a weak Home Minister. I have replied to CID notices. I have not run away,” Mr. Priyank Kharge said.

Pointing to rumours, Mr. Priyank Kharge also asked Mr. Jnanendra to give clarification about the place where the BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, one of the key accused arrested by CID, had parked her car after she went absconding to avoid arrest.

Mr. Priyank Kharge concluded by stating, “I have not changed my words in your Government’s Bitcoin scam. You are not able to prove me wrong. Even now, you have the challenge of my allegations. First, answer them”.