Fast track court will try accused in PSI exam scam: Home Minister

Will consider setting up special court of SIT: Araga Jnanendra

Will consider setting up special court of SIT: Araga Jnanendra

The State Government will set up a fast-track court to try those involved in the alleged malpractices in PSI recruitment examination scam across the State, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Jnanendra said that considering the seriousness and magnitude of the scam, the Government would establish the fast track court to try the accused, including senior police officials, involved in the scam.

Team formed

The government would also consider either setting up Special court or forming special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the sensational scam, Mr. Jnanendra said, and added that a team had been formed to unearth the modus operandi of the accused, and to trace the details of Bluetooth devices and speakers used in the examination centres.

Replying to a query, Mr. Jnanendra clarified that re-examination would be scheduled only after the completion of the investigation. Re-examination would be held only for written test and not for physical test. Exams would be conducted fairly so that meritorious candidates do not suffer, he said

Replying to a question of the alleged involvement of a BJP leader in the scam, the Home Minister tried to justify it stating that not a single candidate from his Assembly constituency (Thirthahalli) or any of his relatives had got selected in the PSI exam. “The Government is committed to conduct the exams in a fair and transparent manner,” he said.

Govt. will fall if it names real kingpin: HDK

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday asked whether the BJP Government was capable of even mentioning the name of the “real kingpin” of the PSI recruitment scam, leave alone probe him. “The future leaders of the State are involved. If they name the real kingpin of the scam, the Government will fall,” he said, without naming the person.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra responded to his allegations saying that Mr. Kumaraswamy must reveal the name of the “kingpin”. He also hit back at the Congress leaders for making “baseless” allegations regarding the scam.

“The Congress leaders make baseless allegations, claim they have documents, but when we ask them to help with the investigation, they run away. Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who claimed he had evidence, has refused to join the probe. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has claimed it is a ₹300 crore scam. I don’t know where he got the figure from,” he said.