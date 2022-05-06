Don’t go after money: Araga advises police personnel

‘Department’s image tarnished due to the alleged involvement of a few personnel in PSI recruitment scam’

Mentioning that the Police Department’s image was getting immensely tarnished owing to the alleged involvement of a few police officials in the PSI recruitment scam, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has called upon the police personnel not to go after money.

Addressing a gathering after inspecting the passing out parade of the fourth batch of trainees of the Karnataka State Reserve Police at Taj Sultanpur in Kalaburagi on Friday, he said the State Government was committed to taking the investigation to the root of the scam and would take legal action against those involved, without considering their position and political clout.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials had arrested senior police officials in Kalaburagi in connection with the scam. These police officials involved in the scam had forgotten the oath they had taken before joining the service, and went after money and today they are in police custody, he said, adding that this black mark would remain forever.

“CID officials are investigating the scam thoroughly, neither the Cabinet Ministers nor the Chief Minister will interfere in the investigation. They have been given a free hand so that such scams do not occur in the future. The Government will appoint a special prosecutor to argue on behalf of the CID,” he added. As of now, 48 people, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, a circle police inspector, and constables, have been arrested.

Mr. Jnanendra laid the foundation stone for construction of a new barrack estimated at a cost of ₹7 crore, in the Kalaburagi Central Prison. He also inaugurated a newly constructed police station building at Farhatabad village in Kalaburagi district. Additional Director-General of Police Alok Kumar, Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar, and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant were present. In all, 209 police constables completed the nine-month training.