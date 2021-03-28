Woman’s family, Jarkiholi accuse Shivakumar of ‘using’ her for political ends

Shivakumar denies any role in the episode

Launching a frontal attack on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, the family of the woman allegedly seen in the CD in the Ramesh Jarkiholi sexual abuse case, on Saturday said it was an instance of a “Scheduled Tribe girl” being used as a pawn in a political game.

Minutes later, Mr. Jarkiholi spoke to the press and said it was clear now who was behind the conspiracy and that the leader named by the family was “unfit to continue in politics”. Attacking Mr. Shivakumar, without naming him but using a term of abuse, he said he would book an atrocity case against him and bring him to book.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar, campaigning in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for the elections, denied any role in the episode.

Soon after being questioned by the SIT, the woman’s parents and brother addressed the media, where they claimed they were staying at the house of a relative, were safe, and were under no pressure by anyone.

Holding Mr. Shivakumar as responsible for the developments, the woman’s father said, “If anything happens to our family and my daughter, it is [Mr.] Shivakumar who should be held responsible.” The woman’s brother said she had told him that Mr. Shivakumar had given money and sent her to Goa and she was going with his instructions. “We demand that he bring back our sister and hand her over to us,” the woman’s brother said.

Abduction complaint

It may be recalled that the woman’s father has registered a case against unidentified individuals in Belagavi, alleging that his daughter has been abducted.

Mr. Jarkiholi who had said he would make a “big reveal” on Saturday evening, addressed the media at a hurriedly convened press conference minutes after the woman’s parents spoke to the press in the city. Thanking the woman’s family, he claimed their account had “proved his innocence” now that the “mahanayaka” (big leader) behind the “conspiracy” had been exposed. “There is no forgiveness to the leader who has stooped so low, he has to retire from politics,” he said, adding that he would go to Kanakapura (Mr. Shivakumar’s constituency) to fight against him.

Calling himself “a man” he repeatedly referred to Mr. Shivakumar with an unparliamentary word questioning his masculinity, without naming him. He also claimed he was in possession of 11 documentary evidences in the case, to prove his innocence and he would submit them to the SIT soon. Late in the night, he regretted the use of the unparliamentary word.

‘Parents being coerced’

Late on Saturday night, the woman released another video in which she said her parents were in the dark about the developments and were “being coerced” into making these statements. She said she needs help of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Opposition leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, and K.R. Ramesh Kumar, to make statement before a judicial magistrate. “I am scared because the case is being twisted. I am the victim, but I my family are being questioned and not the accused,” she said.