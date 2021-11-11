Karnataka

PM greets Karnataka on Onake Obavva Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Onake Obavva Jayanti on November 11.

“I bow to the courageous 'Onake' (pestle) Obavva on the special occasion of her jayanti (birth anniversary). No one can ever forget the courage with which she fought hard to protect her people and culture. She inspires us as a symbol of our nari shakti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

'Onake' Obavva is hailed as a woman who fought the forces of Hyder Ali in Chitradurga in the 18th century. She was married to a guard of Chitradurga fort. She thwarted an attempt by the forces of Hyder Ali to enter the fort through a small gap in the wall.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Government announced celebration of her birthday as a State-sponsored event. However, the public celebrations were later cancelled owing to the model code of conduct being in place because of elections to the Legislative Council, which are scheduled for December 10.


