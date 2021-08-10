Olympics: Union Minister congratulates women athletes

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, congratulated the women athletes at the Olympics.

In ‘an open letter to Indian womanhood’ on August 9, the Minister said that by winning medals, women athletes have reminded all of their strength and resilience to rise above subjugation. The achievements made by sportswomen of India in the Olympics should make parents of female children feel supportive of whatever paths they want to chose just like they would for a boy.

“...I especially want to congratulate all the strong female athlete role models dominating the Indian Olympics stage. These women are not only breaking sports barriers in India, but also creating substantial social impact being the powerful role models that they are...” “...India never had a dearth of women role models like Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, Onake Obawa, Kittur Chennamma, sports icons like Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom and several others, and astronauts like Kalpana Chawla,” she stated.

She also congratulated all participants who represented India in the Olympics.