Women are naturally gifted with management skills: Sudha Murthy

Infosys Foundation chairperson delivers convocation address at Akka Mahadevi Women’s University

Sudha Murthy, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, advised students of Akka Mahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura to try and help the poor and needy whenever possible.

Delivering the convocation address online, she said, “Women have been naturally gifted with management skills. These skills should be utilised in the right manner. Always, we must tell the truth. But, we should learn to tell the truth in soft, gentle and soothing words. This degree is not only an academic achievement, but also a reminder of your responsibility. You should help needy people, make them confident and encourage them. You should console them with love, empathy and compassion.”

She spoke of how Akka Mahadevi motivated millions of women to turn writers and activists.

“One needs absolute focus in one’s mind, body and soul to achieve remarkable goals in life. If one possesses the courage to live in the real world, anybody can be an achiever. If you spend most of your time in pursuing your goals, you can definitely achieve them. We should stop wasting our time. Time should be valued and utilised in a proper way. We should turn our weaknesses into our strengths. If you do so, happiness is in our control,” she said.

She asked women to ‘go out in the world with an open mind and freedom, and achieve success. There is no greater wealth or ornament than happiness. I advise you to be always grateful to your parents, to the family you are married into, to the teachers who have taught you, to the university and to the society that has shaped your personality. People of north Karnataka are hard workers by nature. This nature will take your life to new heights,” she told the students.