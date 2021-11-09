Election to 25 legislative council seats on December 10

The election is being seen as an opportunity by the BJP to get a majority in the 75-member upper house

The election to 25 legislative council seats whose term ends on January 5, 2022 was announced by the Election Commission on November 9. The biennial election to the council from 20 local authorities’ constituencies for 25 seats will be held on December 10. The results will be announced on December 14.

The notification for the elections will be issued on November 16. November 23 will be the last date for filing nominations. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26. The model code of conduct will come into effect immediately in the constituencies concerned.

The election is being seen as a big opportunity by the BJP to get a majority in the 75-member house, and comes after the bitterly-contested byelections to Hangal and Sindgi Assembly constituencies.

Currently, the Upper House comprises 32 BJP members, 29 Congress members and 12 Janata Dal (Secular) members, one independent member and the Chairman. Of the 25 members retiring from the house, the maximum are from the Congress (13), which wrested Hangal Assembly constituency from the BJP, followed by BJP (6), JD(S) with 5 members and one independent.

The members whose term is coming to an end include Social Welfare Minister and House Leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh, Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil, former chairman Prathapchandra Shetty, senior Congress leader K.C. Kondaiah, Chief Whips of BJP, Congress and JD(S) Mahantesh Kavatagimath, M. Narayanswamy and Appaji Gowda, respectively. The tenure of Congress's member Srinivas Mane comes to an end on January 5. He was elected to the Assembly in the bypoll from Hangal.

Though parties had begun preparations, the notification of the schedule of election will further increase political activity.

While the BJP will be making efforts to get past the majority mark in the 75-member house, the Congress is strategising to retain its seats and thwart BJP from securing a majority. The JD(S) is facing desertions with three of its sitting members C.R. Manohar, Kantharaj (BML) and Sandesh Nagaraj keen to leave the party. Mr. Manohar and Mr. Nagaraj are believed to have approached the BJP for tickets.