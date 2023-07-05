No proposal to repeal anti-cow slaughter Act, says Karnataka Minister

July 05, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite the Karnataka Government stating that there is no proposal to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act of 2020, the opposition BJP is seeking a firm commitment from the State Government. They stalled the legislative Council proceedings on July 5, accusing the government of allowing illegal cow slaughter in Karnataka.

Referring to Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh’s statement in Mysuru, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar, in the legislative Council, sought a firm reply from the Minister during Question Hour, and alleged that thousands of cows had been illegally slaughtered recently while no action had been taken against such illegal slaughter. He pointed out that religious heads had threatened to sit on a dharna over withdrawal of the anti-cow slaughter provisions that had been introduced in 2020.

Earlier, in his written reply to Mr. Ravikumar, the Minister had said that there is no proposal to repeal The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, since the pros and cons of such an action are under discussion.

However, BJP members took exception to the Minister’s earlier statement where he had asked what was wrong in cow slaughter when buffaloes were being slaughtered. While the statement had turned controversial, the Minister told the Council: “There is no proposal (to repeal the act). I had made a general statement about the issue.”

A war of words broke out between the ruling and opposition benches after BJP members insisted on a statement from the Minister. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda accused the BJP of sacrificing the interest of the House by indulging in politics over cows for votes.

When the Minister refused to speak any further on the issue, BJP members staged a dharna in the well, stalling Question Hour as well as the House proceedings, forcing Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to adjourn the House.

Earlier, the BJP had not allowed the House to function over moving an adjournment motion on implementation of five guarantees on July 4, but was persuaded to take back the dharna with the Chairman promising to look into the issue.

A bill, that had been passed in 2010 during the tenure of the first BJP government, had been sent for presidential assent by then Governor H.R. Bharadwaj. While the presidential assent was awaited, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government withdrew the Bill in 2013-14. The BJP brought in a cow slaughter amendment bill, which was more stringent than the one on 2010. The 2020 bill has been modelled on a similar law in Uttar Pradesh.