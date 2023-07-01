HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bajrang Dal leader on the run after threatening to open fire at ‘jihadis selling fish and vegetables’ in Karnataka

Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur’s controversial speech during a protest in Sakleshpur has gone viral on social media

July 01, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Raghu Sakleshpur who made the alleged comment in his speech during a Bajrang Dal protest in Sakleshpur, in Karnataka, on June 30, 2023.

A file photo of Raghu Sakleshpur who made the alleged comment in his speech during a Bajrang Dal protest in Sakleshpur, in Karnataka, on June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hassan police are searching for Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur, whose statement threatening to open fire at ‘jihadis selling fish and vegetables’ has gone viral on social media. Sakleshpur police were in the process of booking a case against the Bajrang Dal leader for causing enmity among different groups.

During a Bajrang Dal protest in Sakleshpur on June 30 against a recent incident in which a cattle was shot dead, Raghu Sakleshpur addressing the gathering. He said, “If the jihadis selling fish or vegetables enter the premises of houses of Hindus, the guns would come out and we will also open fire.” He criticised Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge for his instructions to police on cow vigilantes.

This speech went viral on social media.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Hindu that Sakleshpur police would be booking a case against Raghu Sakleshpur based on a complaint by a local person. Police are searching for the Bajrang Dal leader.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / freedom of religion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.