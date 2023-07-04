Rescind decision to withdraw laws against cow slaughter, conversion or face agitation, seers tell govt.

July 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Seers and heads of different mutts in Kalaburagi, including Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swamy of Shantalingeshwar Mutt in Kadaganchi, Kedar Swamy of Siddalingeshwar Mutt in Mashal and Apparao Devi Mutya of Mahalakshmi Shakti Peetha in Srinivas Saradagi, have demanded that the government step back from its decision to withdraw legislation against cow slaughter and conversion enacted during the previous BJP government.

Addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, they warned that they will stage protest and lay a siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, if the government does not rescind its decision.

“Cow has a special place in the Hindu religion and culture. Millions of people worship it. The animal has many beneficial uses for the vast farming community. Allowing its slaughter is unacceptable. But the Congress government is going to allow cow slaughter by withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter legislation. The same is the case with anti-conversion legislation. By withdrawing these legislation, the Congress government is going to encourage forcible conversion in the State. We condemn it and demand that the government rescind its decision. Otherwise, we will lay a siege to the Vidhana Soudha,” Kedar Swamy of Siddalingeshwar Mutt said.

When asked whether any of the seers on the dais were running any goshalas, he said that economic constraints prevented them from taking up the task.

“I call upon all the mutts to open goshalas for preserving the holy animal from being taken to slaughterhouses,” he said.

Apparao Devi Mutya, in response to a question, clarified that he was not against voluntary conversion, without any force or lure.

“We are living in a free India and we have the freedom to practice any faith. But people of Hindu religion are being lured or forced to convert into other religions and we are against it,” he said.

Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swamy held that cow is a holy animal and appealed to the government not to make any such move that will lead to its slaughter.

Lingaraj Appa of Sri Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan was present.