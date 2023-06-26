HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Failure to prevent cattle theft will lead to law and order problem: MLA Y. Bharath Shetty

June 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government and the police should stop anti-social elements from stealing cattle and illegal cattle transportation and cow slaughter. If no action is taken, it will lead to law and order problems in the region, said Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty here on Sunday.

In a statement, Dr. Shetty said the government should take stern action against those disturbing peace in the society through cattle theft, cow slaughter, and illegal cow transportation.

“Do not force people to take law into their hands, which will disturb peace and order,” he said.

Expressing his ire over a recent statement of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Dr. Shetty said the Minister seems to be encouraging people to slaughter cattle. If there are instances of cow slaughter, illegal transportation and cow theft, the Minister should be held responsible, he said.

Dr. Shetty said the amendments brought to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act by the BJP government is in force and is effective to deal with illegal cattle transportation, cow slaughter, and cow theft.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.