Withdrawal of anti-conversion law, changes to cow slaughter Act will disturb peace in Dakshina Kannada, says seers

June 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

While calling upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar not to go ahead with the withdrawal of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and further amend Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, seers from Dakshina Kannada said on Friday, June 30, that if the government goes ahead, then it will lead to breach of peace in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of Karnataka.

Taking to reporters after holding a meeting with 10 seers of Dakshina Kannada district, Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyuru Mutt said the recent statement by some ministers on the move to withdraw Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and bringing changes to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act has hurt the seers.

“We are condemning the move, which is definitely anti-Hindu. The government should not hurt sentiments of Hindus,” the seer said and added, “I have full faith in the government and it will not withdraw.” If the government goes ahead with withdrawal, the seers will go on a hunger strike, which will bring people to come together and raise voice against the government. Mohandas Paramahamsa Swami said if seers sit on the hunger strike, people will get agitated and it will lead to breach of peace.

Rajashekarananda Swami of Vajradehi Mutt said seers will also launch a legal battle if anti-conversion law is withdrawn and changes are made cow slaughter law. The seer said the seers will launch a separate agitation if police victimises Hindu activists in connection with old cases of ‘moral policing’.

Regretting acquittal of the lone accused in rape and murder of Soujanya, the seer said religious leaders will shortly discuss on the way to get justice to the victim’s family.