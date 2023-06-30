HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Withdrawal of anti-conversion law, changes to cow slaughter Act will disturb peace in Dakshina Kannada, says seers

If the government goes ahead with withdrawal, the seers will go on a hunger strike, says Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyuru Mutt

June 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyuru Mutt along with seers of various mutt at a press conference after the meeting with VHP leaders, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 30.

Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyuru Mutt along with seers of various mutt at a press conference after the meeting with VHP leaders, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 30. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

While calling upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar not to go ahead with the withdrawal of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and further amend Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, seers from Dakshina Kannada said on Friday, June 30, that if the government goes ahead, then it will lead to breach of peace in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of Karnataka.

Taking to reporters after holding a meeting with 10 seers of Dakshina Kannada district, Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyuru Mutt said the recent statement by some ministers on the move to withdraw Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and bringing changes to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act has hurt the seers.

“We are condemning the move, which is definitely anti-Hindu. The government should not hurt sentiments of Hindus,” the seer said and added, “I have full faith in the government and it will not withdraw.” If the government goes ahead with withdrawal, the seers will go on a hunger strike, which will bring people to come together and raise voice against the government. Mohandas Paramahamsa Swami said if seers sit on the hunger strike, people will get agitated and it will lead to breach of peace.

Rajashekarananda Swami of Vajradehi Mutt said seers will also launch a legal battle if anti-conversion law is withdrawn and changes are made cow slaughter law. The seer said the seers will launch a separate agitation if police victimises Hindu activists in connection with old cases of ‘moral policing’.

Regretting acquittal of the lone accused in rape and murder of Soujanya, the seer said religious leaders will shortly discuss on the way to get justice to the victim’s family.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.