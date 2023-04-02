Modi’s visit to election-bound Karnataka for govt programme requires ECI nod, says Siddaramaiah

April 02, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Raising a question over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to election-bound Karnataka for a government programme in Mysuru on April 9, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) clearance was mandatory for such a visit.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was not opposed to the Prime Minister’s visit. “I am only asking if the visit has been permitted by the Election Commission. If he is coming without obtaining permission from the ECI, it amounts to violation of the election code of conduct,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a programme to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger at Mysuru on April 9 before visiting Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district.

Pointing out that the election code of conduct applies to everybody whether it is the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or even an MLA, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the ECI’s permission was necessary for Mr. Modi to visit election-bound Karnataka for a government programme.

Yathindra to lead Varuna campaign

Replying to queries from reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the second list of Congress candidates would be released after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is held on Tuesday.

The suspense over party nominees in Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja and Chamaraja assembly segments in Mysuru district would also be cleared during the CEC meeting, he added.

With regard to his plans to contest the elections from Kolar in addition to Varuna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party High Command will have to take a decision in the matter.

He said his son Yathindra would lead his election campaign in Varuna from where he is the sitting MLA. He said he would go to Varuna only to file the nomination as he would be touring other parts of the State.

To a query about rival parties’ plans to tie him up to Varuna by fielding a strong candidate, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was not worried about his opponent in Varuna.

‘Vengeful’ politics

About reservations, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know why the BJP government had not released the findings of the caste census, which had been conducted during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister. The findings of the caste census would not only help the government provide reservations, but also chalk out programmes for backward sections in the society, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also expressed doubts over the BJP’s government’s decision to increase the quota for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7% standing legal scrutiny without its entry into the 9 th schedule of the Constitution. The BJP government is only deceiving the people, he alleged.

He also termed as “vengeful” politics, the Bommai government’s move to scrap 2B reservation to Muslims. Though the reservation was given to economically backward Muslims in January 1995 on the basis of the Chinnappa Reddy Commission report, the BJP government had scrapped the same after so many years now contending that reservation could not be provided on religious grounds. “It is clearly a politics of revenge,” he said.