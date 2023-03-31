HamberMenu
Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Kolar postponed to April 9

March 31, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kolar, which was scheduled on April 5, has been postponed to April 9. According to party sources, Mr. Gandhi postponed the rally owing to some other programme on that day.

Mr. Gandhi, a former MP, was scheduled to address the mega rally of the Congress on April 5 in Kolar, the place where he made the controversial speech in 2019 on “Modi surname” that led to a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification. The Congress has decided to hold the event at the same venue in Kolar.

Senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and former KPCC chief G. Parameshwara, held a meeting at the party office here and discussed the preparations for the rally.

