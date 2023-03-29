HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah’s official car taken away as election code of conduct comes into force

March 29, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official car given to him in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly was taken away by the officials in Mysuru soon after the model code of conduct came into force after announcement of elections on Wednesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was attending a function in Ramakrishna Nagar in Mysuru on Wednesday when the election code of conduct came into force.

Soon, his belongings were transferred to a private vehicle from the official vehicle, which was driven away by the officials. Mr. Siddaramaiah, after finishing the function, boarded his private vehicle and proceeded to attend another function at Varuna.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.