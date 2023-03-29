‘This will be my last elections’, says Siddaramaiah

March 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made it clear that the coming Assembly elections will be his last elections.

“This will be my last elections”, he said while making it clear that he will be seeking the blessings of the people of the constituency that encompasses his native Siddaramanahundi, where he was born and brought up.

“I am confident that that I will be blessed by the people of the constituency. After that I will retire from electoral politics”, he said.

To a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has no plans for a campaign in Varuna constituency and added that he would come to file the nomination papers.

However, his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he will take care of his father’s campaign in Varuna.

He said he will be touring the State in a helicopter and hopes to cover around four constituencies each day, reaching about 120 constituencies. About 60 constituencies had been covered so far as part of the Prajadhwani Yatra, he added.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar too will be campaigning for the elections in the State, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had contested from Varuna in 2008 and 2013 successfully before shifting to Chamundeshwari in 2013. He chose to contest from Badami also because of the doubts about his victory from the constituency last time.

This time he may be contesting from Kolar also because the people of the constituency are adamant that he contest. It is upto the high command to decide on my nomination from Kolar, he said.

He dismissed the statements issued by rival parties that he does not have a safe constituency and said he had received invitations from more than 25 constituencies across the State including Badami from where a woman had written a letter in blood, inviting him to contest from the constituency.

When asked about the possibility of BJP fielding former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra against him in Varuna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he never bothered about his rival candidates in elections. He said was confident of receiving people’s blessings in his native constituency.

To a question on the possibility of BJP and JD (S) joining hands, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was a “match-fixing” between the two parties in various constituencies of the State during the Assembly elections of 2018. He said he suspects that the two parties may have an internal understanding in the coming elections also.