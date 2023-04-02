JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda resigns from House membership, likely to join Congress

April 02, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three-time Janata Dal (Secular) legislator from Arasikere in Hassan district, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, resigned from the membership of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

He handed over his resignation letter to Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada. The three-time legislator is expected to join Congress, which is likely to field him from Arasikere.

Mr. Gowda, who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership was expected to quit the party since the JD(S) has already announced Banavara Ashok as its candidate from Arasikere assembly constituency. Mr. Gowda had distanced himself from party activities for some time now, and had been issuing statements in favour of Congress.

Mr. Gowda is the third JD(S) legislator to resign from house membership in the last one week after S.R. Srinivas of Gubbi assembly constituency in Tumakuru and A.T. Ramaswamy of Arakalgud assembly constituency in Hassan district.

Another JD(S) legislator Srinivas Gowda, representing Hassan assembly constituency has also left the party, and has announced his support to Congress Legislative Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah if he choses to contest from Kolar.