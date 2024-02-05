KSRTC launches 100 new Ashvamedha Classic buses in Karnataka

February 05, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off 100 upgraded versions of Karnataka Sarige buses, operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on February 5.

The new buses, branded ‘Ashwamedha Classic’, carry the tagline ‘Journey Redefined’. They will be operated by KSRTC on point-to-point routes between district headquarters and Bengaluru.

“No new bus has been inducted for the past six years. In the current year, 5,800 buses will be added to the STUs’ fleet to enhance convenience for passengers and students,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He informed that the corporation has introduced several passenger-friendly schemes and implemented innovative labour welfare programmes.

Features of new Ashvamedha Classic buses of KSRTC

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “The new buses have 50 seats each. They are equipped with front and rear LED destination boards, pneumatic doors with sensors, and an emergency button.”

According to officials, the length of the bus is a 3.4 metres, as compared to 3.2 metres of the Karnataka Sarige buses. It has high-back seats with quality cushioning, magazine pouches, and water bottle holders.

It boasts a wider front windshield (70 inches by 97 inches, as compared to 46 inches by 97 inches in Karnataka Sarige buses), a broader rear windshield, expanded passenger window frame and glass, wider louver glass, and a two-row roof grab rail.

Additional enhancements include front and rear LED destination boards, advertisement-type hand grips, an FRP dashboard, two-way roof (saloon) LED strip lights, strip-type LED lights on the entrance footstep, front and rear cameras, Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC), a vehicle location tracking unit, panic buttons, and a public address system.

KSRTC to add 948 diesel and 300 electric buses to fleet in 2024

Mr. Reddy said that the corporation plans to introduce 948 diesel and 300 electric (G.C.C. Model) buses in 2024 in a bid to encourage more people to embrace mass public transport, and enhance passenger services.

“As of December 2023, KSRTC had incorporated a total of 180 buses (comprising 153 diesel and 27 electric buses). To support this initiative, the government has allocated ₹100 crore. At present, 15 Ashok Leyland buses are undergoing trials as a precursor to the induction of 200 ordinary Karnataka Sarige buses in the corporation’s fleet,” he added.