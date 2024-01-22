GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC plans to give struggling Peenya terminal a new lease of life

The KSRTC had invested ₹40 crore to build the bus terminal. The Corporation had first started services from the terminal in 2014 by shifting 140-odd schedules from Majestic. 

January 22, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

:

The Basaveshwara bus terminal in Peenya, North Bengaluru, has been underutilised for nearly a decade, despite various attempts by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to revive it.

Now, the corporation has decided to lease out the bus stand to be used as a shopping complex, a convention centre, or a hospital.

The KSRTC invested ₹40 crore to build the bus terminal. The corporation first started services from the terminal in 2014 by shifting 140-odd schedules from Majestic. However, within a few months, the KSRTC shifted all operations back to Majestic as it had incurred a huge revenue loss.

A KSRTC official said: “87,000 square feet of the bus terminal will be leased to outsiders to be used as a shopping complex, a commercial complex, a convention centre or a hospital.”

Over the past few years, the corporation has made multiple efforts to revitalise the terminal, including considering it as a potential bus depot for electric buses. Unfortunately, none of these initiatives have shown any significant progress.

“Following its inauguration, the corporation had relocated 140 services from Majestic to the terminal, serving routes to Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and various destinations in North Karnataka. However, it incurred huge operational losses within a few months, leading to the relocation of services back to Majestic. Despite several attempts over the years, these endeavors have consistently lacked public patronage,” another official said.

To increase the footfall, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) too pitched in by running buses from or through the terminal to different locations in the city. However, this initiative also garnered a tepid response.

Previously, authorities had come up with various plans to enhance the number of visitors to the bus stand, but these ideas only stayed on paper. Some proposals included integrating the Peenya metro station with the bus stand, implementing shuttle services, and even considering opening a multiplex to draw people in.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.