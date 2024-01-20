GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC collects ₹5.4 lakh fine from ticketless bus passengers

January 20, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
In December 2023, KSRTC’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,863 buses.

In December 2023, KSRTC’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,863 buses. | Photo Credit: file photo

 In its drive against ticketless travel, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conducted checks on its buses operated in the State and in neighbouring States during December 2023.

The KSRTC, in a release, said that during December 2023, the corporation’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,863 buses and detected 3,274 cases of pilferage, besides penalising as many as 3,340 passengers for travelling without tickets and collected a fine totalling ₹5,39,548 from them. Further, the release stated that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring staff.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.