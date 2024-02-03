GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC to launch 100 new ‘Ashvamedha Classic’ buses for point-to-point services

The new buses will be launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah near the steps of the Vidhana Soudha, according to KSRTC officials

February 03, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Ashvamedha buses.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Ashvamedha buses. | Photo Credit:

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch 100 new Ashvamedha buses, which are upgraded versions of the Karnataka Sarige non-AC buses, on Monday.

The new buses will be launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah near the steps of the Vidhana Soudha, according to KSRTC officials.

The news buses are branded as ‘Ashvamedha Classic-Journey Redefined’ and will operate on ‘point-to-point’ routes between the district headquarters and Bengaluru, officials said.

“The buses will have 52 seats and come equipped with front and rear LED destination boards. Furthermore, the buses will include amenities such as pneumatic doors with sensors and an emergency button,” an official said.

“The buses are ergonomically designed with better cushion and high back having a magazine and water bottle pouch,” the official added.

