KSRTC holds sway in Coimbatore-Mysuru route

With 25 services a day, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operates five times more number of buses than the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore

January 23, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
KSRTC will continue to hold sway as the TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd. has no plans to increase the frequency of services along the Coimbatore-Mysuru route.

Coimbatore can boast of robust public road transport services to Mysuru. But then, when it comes to inter-state transport, the much stronger player in this about 200-km route is the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

With 25 services a day, the KSRTC operates five times more number of buses than the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Ltd.

The TNSTC is quite a distant competitor as it operates only five services every day confined to the morning hours. The KSRTC operates buses from 4.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the staff at the Coimbatore counter.

Of the 25 services of KSRTC, the 23 Karnataka Sarige buses are the frequent services and the remaining three are Airavat service with volvo buses operated with starting time from Coimbatore at 1 p.m., 3.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

The Karnataka Sarige buses draw huge patronage vis-a-vis TNSTC buses owing to factors such as seat ergonomics and leg space, say regular passengers.

According to official sources, the scope for operating SETC (State Express Transport Corporation) buses, which have two seats on both sides with push-back facility providing better comfort for long-distance passengers, does not exist as these buses were meant only for routes above 300 km since 2012.

But then, the occupancy is not so low either for the TNSTC buses owing to the fare of ₹ 195 when compared to ₹ 220 in the Karnataka Sarige buses.

The fare is higher for night services of KSRTC as the buses take the Anthiyur-Kollegal route instead of the Dhimbam route, which is closed for heavy vehicles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the interests of wild life safety.

The KSRTC will continue to hold sway as the TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd. has no plans to increase the frequency of services along the Coimbatore-Mysuru route.

The road transport service to Mysuru from Tamil Nadu side is, nevertheless, being catered to by TNSTC substantially from Erode district, TNSTC sources added.

