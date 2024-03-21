March 21, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

To avoid malpractices in the first annual Class 10 examination, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to put all examination centres under CCTV surveillance and monitor them live at Centralised Monitoring Centres in every district. This will be done through webcasting and app-based CCTV surveillance.

KSEAB has instructed all the Deputy Directors of Department of Public Instruction (DDPIs) to install CCTV cameras in all the examination halls and set up ‘Centralised Monitoring Center’ to monitor the live footage at either the Deputy Commissioner’s office or the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayats in every district.

These measures come in the wake of widespread malpractices reported during Class 10 exams in 2022-23, especially in the North Karnataka region. The Board had suspended 60 invigilators and debarred many students for alleged malpractices in 2022-23.

To prevent such widespread malpractices, the Board has brought in several reforms including reducing the number of examination centres, changing the pattern of question papers, and holding the exam under CCTV surveillance. The first annual exam for Class 10 students will be held from March 25 to April 6 in 2,750 centres across the State. A total of 8,69,962 students have enrolled for the examination this year.

“This is the first time we will be monitoring the entire examination process at every centre through CCTV cameras live. This will provide an additional layer of security to prevent any examination malpractices. A separate team will be formed to monitor the CCTV feed live at the centralised monitoring centres. These teams will alert the sitting squad of the concerned examination centre and flying squads in the area if they find any malpractices. Through this system, the concerned district Deputy Commissioner’s and Zilla Panchayat CEOs can also monitor the examination process through their mobile phones as well,” said N. Manjushree, Chairperson, KSEAB