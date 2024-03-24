GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First annual examination for SSLC Class 10 to begin on March 25

After the High Court division bench’s green signal, the halted board exams (Summative Assessment-2) for classes 5, 8 and 9 will also resume from March 25.

March 24, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
This year, students will be made to sit facing the wall to avoid disruptions. All types of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones are prohibited in the examination centers.  

This year, students will be made to sit facing the wall to avoid disruptions. All types of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones are prohibited in the examination centers.   | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The first annual exam for class 10 (SSLC) will start from March 25, and a total of 8,69,968 students — including 4,41,910 boys and 4,28,058 girls — have registered for the examination across the state.

The examination will be held in 2,750 centers and to avoid malpractices, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to webcast the examination process and conduct surveillance through app-based CCTV cameras this year.

This time, students will be made to sit facing the wall to avoid disruptions. All types of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones are prohibited in the examination centers.

The use of mobile phones is prohibited for officers and staff involved in security work and examination duty in examination centres. Only the superintendent of the examination centre will be allowed to use a basic mobile phone without camera facility.

Board exams in Karnataka: Students in a fix

Free bus service

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other corporations will provide free bus service for the students. Students can travel free of cost by showing their ID cards and admission cards on the day of the examination.

“Students should follow the dress code prescribed by the educational institutions. They can wear school uniforms in the examination centres. They must also follow the directions of the Supreme Court and the government on the dress code,” the board said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to provide midday meals to the students who are appearing for the exam at examination centers of government and aided schools.

Board exam for Classes 5, 8 and 9

After the green signal by a division bench of the Karnataka High Court, the KSEAB has rescheduled the halted board exams (Summative Assessment-2) for the classes 5, 8 and 9 from March 25. The KSEAB has already completed two exams for each class. The remaining exams will be resumed from Monday afternoon.

