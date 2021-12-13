Karnataka

Kannada activists taken into custody in Belagavi

Kannada activists threw ink at MES leaders who wanted to participate in Maha Melava Rally for seeking merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra, in Belagavi on December 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

Police took some Kannada activists into custody for throwing ink at MES leaders in Belagavi on December 13. The Kannada activists were opposed to MES leaders trying to participate in a Maha Melava Rally seeking merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Earlier, police stopped the rally and asked the MES leaders to leave the venue. However, the leaders refused, and got into an argument with the police instead.

Manohar Kinekar, Shubham Shelke and other leaders insisted on being allowed to hold the rally, as peaceful protest is their fundamental right.

However, the police did not relent. They insisted that the Karnataka Government had not given permission for the rally and, therefore, they had to cancel the event and disperse.

Around this time, Kannada activists barged into the venue and began shouting slogans against the MES leaders. They

threw ink at Mr. Kinekar and some other leaders.

Police took the Kannada activists into custody and dispersed the crowd.


