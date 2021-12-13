Sons of leaders shine in posters

As Belagavi gets set for the legislature session, there are posters everywhere of leaders. Some among them — of sons of politicians who are not members of either of the House — are generating interest.

The Legislative Council election results are not yet declared, but leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) have already decided that Suraj Revanna, another member of the party’s first family who is in the fray, will emerge victorious. Party leaders have put up posters welcoming him to the legislature session in Belagavi. The results will be declared only on December 14.

Shankar B. Mudalagi, Belagavi district president of the JD(S), has put up hoardings along the road that leads to the Suvarna Soudha from the city. Interestingly, even if he gets elected, he can attend only the next legislature session, as the term of the current members representing the Local Authorities’ constituencies end on January 5, 2022.

Even more curious are posters welcoming Prajwal Revanna, Lok Sabha member, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Neither of them is a member of the State legislature. A few hoardings also carry the photograph of B.Y. Vijayendra, son of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is also not a member of either of the House.